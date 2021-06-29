Yokem Connection
Mother speaks out after losing son to violence

By Chandler Watkins
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A mother is speaking out after her son was shot and killed on Tuesday, June 22.

Giovontay D. Punch, 20, was found fatally shot in a ditch near an apartment complex off Illinois Street, behind a Shreve Memorial Library.

Cynthia Webb says her son was smart, energetic and outgoing before his life was cut short.

“He was very smart in school. With any kid that age, they have their little problems, but for the most part, my baby was a good kid,” she said.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where we’ll have the latest on the investigation and what Webb has to say about the violence in Shreveport.

