Mother speaks out after losing son to violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A mother is speaking out after her son was shot and killed on Tuesday, June 22.

Giovontay D. Punch, 20, was found fatally shot in a ditch near an apartment complex off Illinois Street, behind a Shreve Memorial Library.

Cynthia Webb says her son was smart, energetic and outgoing before his life was cut short.

“He was very smart in school. With any kid that age, they have their little problems, but for the most part, my baby was a good kid,” she said.

