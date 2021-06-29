Mayor to speak on joint effort to increase access to COVID-19 vaccine among disproportionately affected households

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officials from a number of local and federal departments will speak Tuesday, June 29 about a joint effort to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines for those disproportionately affected by the virus, including among HUD-assisted households.

Representatives from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will join Mayor Adrian Perkins and other local officials for the news conference. The event will be held at the Renaissance of Allendale Apartments at 3 p.m. Vaccinations will be available for those 12 and older from 3 to 6 p.m. No preregistration is required. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

KSLA will livestream the news conference in this story.

