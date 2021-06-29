Yokem Connection
Lori Vallow indicted in death of former husband Charles Vallow

Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband...
Lori Vallow has been indicted for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband Charles Vallow, a Lake Charles native who was shot to death in 2019.(Kay Woodcock)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lori Vallow has been indicted in connection with the death of her fourth husband - a Lake Charles native and former McNeese State University baseball player.

Lori Vallow was indicted in Maricopa County in Arizona on one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Charles Vallow.

Charles Vallow, who was shot to death in 2019 in Chandler, Arizona, was a Lake Charles native who graduated from Barbe in 1974 and played baseball for McNeese in 1975 and 1976.

Charles Vallow was shot by his brother-in-law, Alex Cox - Lori’s brother - when he went to pick up his son JJ from Lori’s house in 2019. Cox claimed self-defense. Cox died later that year.

The indictment accuses Lori Vallow of conspiring with Cox to kill her husband.

Lori Vallow and her current husband, Chad Daybell, are under indictment in Idaho for the death of two of her children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow Daybell y Chad Daybell aparecen en fotografías policiales.
Lori Vallow Daybell y Chad Daybell aparecen en fotografías policiales.((Fotos policiales de cortesía) (KMVT))

