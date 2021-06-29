LifeShare set to host ‘United We Give’ weekend blood drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 4th of July weekend is nearly upon us, and LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging people to make donating blood a part of their holiday plans.

As such, LifeShare is hosting its annual United We Give blood drive July 1 through 3. Officials at the blood center say they typically see a drop in donations during the summer months, which is why it’s so important for people to donate during that time.

Everyone who donates will receive a free LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s, and a code for free delivery from Waitr.

Officials say one in three people will need blood at some point in their lives, and to maintain the critical blood supply, donations are always needed. All LifeShare donor centers will have extended hours during the weekend blood drive.

HOURS OF OPERATION

Thursday, July 1

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, July 2

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 3

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here to make an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

