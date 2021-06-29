Lake Charles woman delivers baby in passenger seat of her car

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles mother gave birth to her baby in the passenger seat of her car on Father’s Day.

Being her second child, Bethany Verret says she was calm going into labor this time around.

On the way to the hospital, she said contractions were getting more intense, but once she made it to the front of the emergency room, her baby was ready for the world. Bethany was scheduled to be induced, but she wanted to take a different route.

“I was going to do everything that I could before Monday to try and have her,” Bethany said.

So, the Saturday before, Bethany says she drank a lot of pineapple juice, ate spicy foods, and danced. And the next day, she used castor oil - all to speed up the process.

“It was Father’s Day, so I’m like, ‘okay, we have stuff to do today.’ At this point, I’m still thinking that it’s possible that I may not even have her today,” Bethany said.

Bethany and her husband Drew then carried on with various Father’s Day activities, but when picking up lunch, her contractions got more intense. So, they knew the baby was coming that day.

“Drew asked if he could eat his hamburger before we went. Because he knew when we went things would be going on, and he wouldn’t be able to eat,” Bethany said.

Once the Verret’s got home, Bethany knew time was running out.

“I was getting in the car. Drew had just finished loading the car up. He came inside to eat the rest of his burger,” Bethany said. “So, as I was getting in the car, that’s when the pressure got really really bad, and I was like, ‘we have to leave right now.’”

After what Bethany recalls as a stressful ride, they make it to the hospital.

“Well, we go to labor and deliver and of course, no one’s there. So at this point, I’m thinking, ‘do I get out of the car? Do I stay in the car? Do I have this baby in the car? Do I go to the parking lot?’ I don’t know,” Bethany said.

With little time to deliberate, Drew drove to the other end of the hospital to the emergency room entrance, but it was too late.

“But by the time we’re pulling into the circle drive of the E.R is when I’m like, ‘okay, I can’t hold her in anymore,’” Bethany said. “So, I pushed her out. She falls onto the seat underneath me. At this point, Drew is running into the E.R. to get someone to come and help us.”

Bethany grew worried when her baby didn’t come out crying, but hospital staff came to her aid and reassured Bethany that her newborn baby girl was okay.

“I was like ‘oh, we have a girl!’ So, that was our first time finding out that it was a girl,” Bethany said. “But as soon as she told me the baby was fine, you know, I got weirdly calm, weirdly chill. I was like, ‘okay, this just happened, this is like whatever.’”

Bethany said she never understood how people had their babies in unusual places until baby Mila was born. She said there’s no stopping a baby who’s ready for the world.

For those who haven’t heard, Mila’s entrance into our lives was pretty extra. She decided she didn’t want to wait until... Posted by Bethany Ardoin Verret on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.