Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Kayaker finds plastic bin containing man’s body at Ohio lake

The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body...
The Delaware County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office said Monday that a kayaker had discovered a body inside a large bin while on Alum Creek Lake.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a kayaker picking up trash and debris at an Ohio lake ended up finding a man’s body in a plastic storage container.

The Delaware County sheriff’s office says the kayaker called authorities at about 8:30 a.m. Monday to report finding the large bin in Alum Creek Lake and seeing what appeared to be a human leg inside.

Crews worked Monday to recover the bin from the water and confirmed that the bin contained the body of a man.

Officials said the body would be taken to the Montgomery County coroner’s office for evaluation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking part in the investigation.

Update: At this moment we are unable to provide very many specifics regarding the description… We shared what we could...

Posted by Delaware County, OHIO, Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey...
Coroner identifies man who died after being shot multiple times in Shreveport
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Shreveport police at...
Three people injured in three separate shooting incidents
Teen accidentally shot while riding in stolen car with other teens
From left to right: Darnell Mitchell, DOB: 3/2/1991, Michael Patterson, DOB: 6/15/1999, and...
Texas trio arrested for reported Shreveport ATM burglary
The #SaferShreveport campaign aims to confront crime and to bring awareness of the programs...
Shreveport officials launch #SaferShreveport campaign

Latest News

piekos
Talking with Sportspectrum's Matt Brown
matt
Firecracker 5K to kick off this weekend
A dangerous situation in Ceres, Calif., was caught on video.
VIDEO: Car slams into gas pumps, sparks fire
GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an...
GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering