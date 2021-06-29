Isolated afternoon showers and storms Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing some widespread shower and storm activity roll through the ArkLaTex yesterday we are tracking some isolated wet weather once we get into the afternoon hours, but nothing like Monday. Due to the drier weather we are tracking somewhat warmer temperatures for the region with highs that will likely get back up to and potentially into the low 90s this afternoon. As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking highs around the 90 degree mark with a hit or miss shower or storm. That will change on Friday as we are tracking a cold front that will move through the region bringing cooler temperatures as we as widespread rain as we head into the weekend.

We are tracking more rain and thunderstorms on the way Friday and early Saturday for the ArkLaTex. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning most of you should be able to leave the umbrella at home as we are only tracking perhaps an isolated shower or storm this afternoon while most of the region should be able to stay dry. Temperatures as you would expect are starting off on the warm side this morning and will likely move up to around the 90 degree mark or so this afternoon.

As we go through the rest of the work week we continue to track warm and muggy weather and generally dry conditions with and isolated shower for the ArkLaTex. Once we get to Friday though we are expecting more widespread wet weather thanks to a cold front that will clip the region. This will bring a line of rain and thunderstorms that will move through generally during the afternoon and evening hours, clearing out during the early morning Saturday. We do not expect any severe weather but some locally heavy rainfall is possible. During the rain and behind the front we are expecting cooler temperatures with highs dipping down into the mid-80s.

Looking ahead to your all important Independence Day weekend forecast we watching potential morning showers Saturday, but after the front clears out we are trending drier across the ArkLaTex. That doesn’t mean we couldn’t see an isolated shower during afternoon hours on Saturday and Sunday, but it certainly will not be all that widespread. High temperatures this weekend will be cooler thanks to the front, but by Sunday our highs should be back into the upper 80s. So your backyard BBQs this weekend are looking less damp!

In the meantime, get ready for a typical summer day in the ArkLaTex Tuesday! Have a great day!

