4 crafts to do with kids this Independence Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for entertaining ways to keep the kids occupied during the 4th of July holiday, some inexpensive and easy holiday crafts could do the trick. Here are four fun crafts that are easy to put together and cost less than $5 each.

4th of July Windsock

SUPPLIES

Embroidery hoop

Twine

Red, white, and blue fabric scraps

The most cost-effective way to stock up on red, white, and blue fabrics and ribbons would be to go to your favorite craft store and head straight for the fabric department. Most departments have a section for leftover scraps of fabric that are deeply discounted.

DIRECTIONS

Tie a long piece of twine across the embroidery hoop so you can use it to hang the windsock once it’s finished. Cut fabric into 1″ strips. Fold the fabric scrap in half and make a loop at the top of the fabric. Wrap the loop under the embroidery hoop, then pull the bottom of the fabric through the loop to attach it. Alternate colors around the loop until it’s as full and colorful as you’d like.

Red, White, and Blue Bracelets

SUPPLIES

Red, white, and blue beads

Pipe cleaner

Most beads come in large pouches, which allows you to make several bracelets. These are super fast and simple to make.

DIRECTIONS

Slide the beads down the pipe cleaner, holding them in place at the end. You can alternate different colors or patterns to make each one look different. When you’re finished with each bracelet, you can tuck the remainder of the pipe cleaner through the final bead. That way you don’t have anything poking out from the bracelet.

Firecracker Wands

SUPPLIES

¼ dowel rod

¼ screw eye hooks

Thin red, white, and blue ribbons

You can buy a package of inexpensive dowel rods at your favorite craft store.

DIRECTIONS

Screw the eye hook into the top of the dowel rod so you have a circular hook to attach ribbon. Cut up pieces of ribbon around 12″ to 16″ long. Fold the ribbon in half, creating a loop at one end. Stick the loop through the eye hook, then pull the bottom of the ribbon through the loop, creating a knot. Do this several times with different colored ribbon to create a firecracker wand.

Red, White, and Blue Sandwiches

SUPPLIES

Red and blue sprinkles

Ice cream sandwiches

This might be my favorite craft of all because it’s delicious!

DIRECTIONS

Unwrap each ice cream sandwich and place them on a cookie sheet covered with wax paper. In a bowl, mix red and blue sprinkles. Dip the exposed vanilla ice cream in the sprinkles on each side, then place the sandwiches back on the cookie sheet. You can either enjoy them right away or leave them on the baking sheet and put them back in the freezer to enjoy later in the afternoon.

I hope these gave you some fun ideas to keep the kids entertained during your Independence Day holiday.

