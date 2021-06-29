Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

4 crafts to do with kids this Independence Day

KSLA's Adria Goins tried out these fun 4th of July crafts with her kids, Griffin and Gabby.
KSLA's Adria Goins tried out these fun 4th of July crafts with her kids, Griffin and Gabby.(KSLA)
By Adria Goins
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re looking for entertaining ways to keep the kids occupied during the 4th of July holiday, some inexpensive and easy holiday crafts could do the trick. Here are four fun crafts that are easy to put together and cost less than $5 each.

4th of July Windsock

SUPPLIES

  • Embroidery hoop
  • Twine
  • Red, white, and blue fabric scraps

The most cost-effective way to stock up on red, white, and blue fabrics and ribbons would be to go to your favorite craft store and head straight for the fabric department. Most departments have a section for leftover scraps of fabric that are deeply discounted.

DIRECTIONS

  1. Tie a long piece of twine across the embroidery hoop so you can use it to hang the windsock once it’s finished.
  2. Cut fabric into 1″ strips.
  3. Fold the fabric scrap in half and make a loop at the top of the fabric. Wrap the loop under the embroidery hoop, then pull the bottom of the fabric through the loop to attach it.
  4. Alternate colors around the loop until it’s as full and colorful as you’d like.

Red, White, and Blue Bracelets

SUPPLIES

  • Red, white, and blue beads
  • Pipe cleaner

Most beads come in large pouches, which allows you to make several bracelets. These are super fast and simple to make.

KSLA's Adria Goins tried out these fun 4th of July crafts with her kids, Griffin and Gabby.
KSLA's Adria Goins tried out these fun 4th of July crafts with her kids, Griffin and Gabby.(KSLA)

DIRECTIONS

  1. Slide the beads down the pipe cleaner, holding them in place at the end. You can alternate different colors or patterns to make each one look different.
  2. When you’re finished with each bracelet, you can tuck the remainder of the pipe cleaner through the final bead. That way you don’t have anything poking out from the bracelet.

Firecracker Wands

SUPPLIES

  • ¼ dowel rod
  • ¼ screw eye hooks
  • Thin red, white, and blue ribbons

You can buy a package of inexpensive dowel rods at your favorite craft store.

DIRECTIONS

  1. Screw the eye hook into the top of the dowel rod so you have a circular hook to attach ribbon.
  2. Cut up pieces of ribbon around 12″ to 16″ long.
  3. Fold the ribbon in half, creating a loop at one end.
  4. Stick the loop through the eye hook, then pull the bottom of the ribbon through the loop, creating a knot.
  5. Do this several times with different colored ribbon to create a firecracker wand.
KSLA's Adria Goins tried out these fun 4th of July crafts with her kids, Griffin and Gabby.
KSLA's Adria Goins tried out these fun 4th of July crafts with her kids, Griffin and Gabby.(KSLA)

Red, White, and Blue Sandwiches

SUPPLIES

  • Red and blue sprinkles
  • Ice cream sandwiches

This might be my favorite craft of all because it’s delicious!

DIRECTIONS

  1. Unwrap each ice cream sandwich and place them on a cookie sheet covered with wax paper.
  2. In a bowl, mix red and blue sprinkles.
  3. Dip the exposed vanilla ice cream in the sprinkles on each side, then place the sandwiches back on the cookie sheet.
  4. You can either enjoy them right away or leave them on the baking sheet and put them back in the freezer to enjoy later in the afternoon.

I hope these gave you some fun ideas to keep the kids entertained during your Independence Day holiday.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana man dies when 18-wheeler runs into the back of his car on I-20
At the scene, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest. He was...
Drive-by shooting leaves man fighting for his life; suspect sought
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Image from the wreck involving Engine 14 with the Shreveport Fire Department.
SFD unit crashes into power pole in Mooretown
It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 30 west near mile marker 199. That’s near New...
Big rig loses tire, destroys car’s windshield

Latest News

Bill Cosby released from prison after conviction overturned
Survivors of sexual assault in the ArkLaTex react to news of Bill Cosby’s release from prison
Former La. Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris dies at 99
Former Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris dies at 99
ArkLaTex sexual assault victims react to Bill Cosby's release from prison
YOUR VOICE: ArkLaTex sexual assault survivors react to Bill Cosby's release from prison
UNITED WE GIVE: Why it's so important to donate blood, particularly during summer months
UNITED WE GIVE: Why it's so important to donate blood, especially during summer