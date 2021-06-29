Yokem Connection
Field Gay organizer discusses event’s success, discovery of opinionated stickers

Join KSLA News 12 this evening for a live interview with Shreveport Q-Prom’s Steven Lamar Knight
A child waves to someone during Field Gay, which Shreveport Q-Prom held June 26, 2021, in A.C....
A child waves to someone during Field Gay, which Shreveport Q-Prom held June 26, 2021, in A.C. Steere Park in Shreveport. The inaugural 5.5-hour event was a fundraiser for The Philadelphia Center and part of the Pride Month observance.(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Organizers of a field day in a Shreveport park say the inaugural event was a success despite a hiccup.

The 5.5-hour gathering Saturday, June 26 included competitions typically associated with elementary school field days plus vendors offering everything from clothing and cold beverages to first aid.

Field Gay, a fundraiser for The Philadelphia Center, was held as a part of Pride Month.

Two days beforehand, workers were cleaning up A.C. Steere Park when they found opinionated stickers peppered on the grounds and removed them.

The discovery is noted in the following Facebook post Thursday, June 24 by Steven Lamar Knight, co-founder of Shreveport Q-Prom, which sponsored Field Gay.

Just doing a little park cleanup before Saturday. Someone accidentally left their unsolicited opinion in our city park. Happy to take out the trash. ☺️

Posted by Steven Lamar Knight on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Tune in to KSLA News 12 this evening as Knight joins us via Zoom to discuss Field Gay.

Caption
RELATED:
Shreveport’s Q-Prom hosting weekend event in celebration of Pride Month
Members of Shreveport’s LGBTQ+ community talk about importance of Pride Month

