Field Gay organizer discusses event’s success, discovery of opinionated stickers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Organizers of a field day in a Shreveport park say the inaugural event was a success despite a hiccup.

The 5.5-hour gathering Saturday, June 26 included competitions typically associated with elementary school field days plus vendors offering everything from clothing and cold beverages to first aid.

Field Gay, a fundraiser for The Philadelphia Center, was held as a part of Pride Month.

Two days beforehand, workers were cleaning up A.C. Steere Park when they found opinionated stickers peppered on the grounds and removed them.

The discovery is noted in the following Facebook post Thursday, June 24 by Steven Lamar Knight, co-founder of Shreveport Q-Prom, which sponsored Field Gay.

Just doing a little park cleanup before Saturday. Someone accidentally left their unsolicited opinion in our city park. Happy to take out the trash. ☺️ Posted by Steven Lamar Knight on Thursday, June 24, 2021

