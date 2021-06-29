Drier and more humid today but relief moves in Friday

(KSLA) - Happy Tuesday everyone! Yesterday we saw more scattered showers and storms in the ArkLaTex, but today will be different. This afternoon a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may pop-up but shouldnt be as widely scattered as yesterday. By the end of the week, a cold front dropping south will increase our rain chances and bring another drop in our high temperatures.

Today: highs today are climbing into the low 90s under partly cloudy cumulus skies. Unlike yesterday, today will feel a tad more humid with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Rain chances today only sit at 20% but any showers or storms that pop-up will be brief and mostly dissipate around sunset as we lose daytime heating. During the evening hours as people head home, temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday looks more copy/paste of Tuesday. As you head out the door, it’ll feel pretty mild with temperatures in the low to mid 70s with highs in the low 90s. Scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoon are likely so keep the rain gear incase.

Thursday and Friday rain chances increase. Right now it looks that we’ll see rain on Thursday begin during the afternoon hours as usual and carryon through the evening hours with highs in the low 90s. Rain may carry on overnight with potentially a rainy start to areas near I-30 corridor Friday morning. Highs on Friday are in the upper 80s to low 90s with more widespread rain likely during morning and evening hours.

Independence Day Weekend is looking mostly dry with low rain chances and a true treat with temperatures in the upper 80s!

TROPICS: Watching out for TWO disturbances in the Atlantic that may try to strengthen into Tropical depressions or storms, but nothing to worry about at the moment.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.