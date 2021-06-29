Big rig overturns; part of I-220W closed
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Part of westbound Interstate 220 at Interstate 20 is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer rig.
The Louisiana highway department says traffic is backed up to Jefferson Paige Road in Shreveport.
LaDOTD is advising motorists to find another route.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.