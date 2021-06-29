Big rig overturns; part of I-220W closed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Part of westbound Interstate 220 at Interstate 20 is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer rig.

The Louisiana highway department says traffic is backed up to Jefferson Paige Road in Shreveport.

LaDOTD is advising motorists to find another route.

I-220 West is closed at I-20 due to an overturned tractor-trailer. Congestion has reached Jefferson Paige Road. Motorists are advised to use an alternate. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) June 29, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Part of westbound Interstate 220 was closed after a big rig overturned the evening of June 29, 2021. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.