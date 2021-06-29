Yokem Connection
Bass Pro Shops offering $750 sign-on bonus for new hires in Bossier City

Full and part-time positions available
Bass Pro Shops is offering a $750 sign-on bonus to new hires who apply through July 1, 2021.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Looking for a new job? This may be just the thing for you.

Bass Pro Shops in Bossier City announced Tuesday, June 29 that it’s now offering a $750 sign-on bonus to all new hires. Those interested in applying need to hurry though; the offer is only good through Thursday, July 1.

New hires will get $250 after 30 days of work and another $500 after 120 days. To be eligible for the bonus, new hires must remain in good standing and maintain minimum hour requirements.

This sign-on bonus is on top of Bass Pro Shops’ regular benefits, which include discounts on merchandise, PTO, as well as health/life insurance. Those who wish to apply can do so online here. Call 318-549-8800 with questions.

