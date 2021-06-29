Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

37th annual Firecracker 5K steps off on July 3

(Source: Flickr)
(Source: Flickr)(Flickr)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Runners from across the ArkLaTex will gather in northwest Louisiana early Saturday morning to start the Fourth of July celebrations on the right foot.

The 37th annual Firecracker 5K Race for Research begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 3 at Mall St. Vincent, 1133 St. Vincent Ave.

Participants run through the historic and charming South Highlands neighborhood before ending the race back at the mall.

This year, runners are asked to consider making a donation to the Spine Institute of Louisiana, a non-profit which works to improve spine treatments and research innovative solutions.

Those looking for an extra challenge can register for the competitive race, while more casual runners can sign up for the non-competitive jog or walk. Kids even have their own trot.

Both the competitive and non-competitive runs cost $30, while the kids’ fun run is $12 per child.

To register or make a donation to the Spine Institute, tap or click here.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey...
Coroner identifies man who died after being shot multiple times in Shreveport
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Shreveport police at...
Three people injured in three separate shooting incidents
Teen accidentally shot while riding in stolen car with other teens
From left to right: Darnell Mitchell, DOB: 3/2/1991, Michael Patterson, DOB: 6/15/1999, and...
Texas trio arrested for reported Shreveport ATM burglary
The #SaferShreveport campaign aims to confront crime and to bring awareness of the programs...
Shreveport officials launch #SaferShreveport campaign

Latest News

Paul Franke
Smith County World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
The #SaferShreveport campaign aims to confront crime and to bring awareness of the programs...
Shreveport officials launch #SaferShreveport campaign
A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey...
Coroner identifies man who died after being shot multiple times in Shreveport
Bobby Lee Koch, 35
Intoxicated Louisiana man drives to jail, claims God told him to go there