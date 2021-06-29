37th annual Firecracker 5K steps off on July 3

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Runners from across the ArkLaTex will gather in northwest Louisiana early Saturday morning to start the Fourth of July celebrations on the right foot.

The 37th annual Firecracker 5K Race for Research begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 3 at Mall St. Vincent, 1133 St. Vincent Ave.

Participants run through the historic and charming South Highlands neighborhood before ending the race back at the mall.

This year, runners are asked to consider making a donation to the Spine Institute of Louisiana, a non-profit which works to improve spine treatments and research innovative solutions.

Those looking for an extra challenge can register for the competitive race, while more casual runners can sign up for the non-competitive jog or walk. Kids even have their own trot.

Both the competitive and non-competitive runs cost $30, while the kids’ fun run is $12 per child.

To register or make a donation to the Spine Institute, tap or click here.

