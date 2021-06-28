Witness recounts confrontation as Texarkana man reportedly shot, killed by police

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas police investigators are still putting the pieces together to try to determine what led a Texarkana man to allegedly confront police, which led to his death the weekend of June 26.

Leaders with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department continued meeting behind closed doors with investigators with Arkansas State Police on Monday, June 28 following a fatal police shooting Saturday night. The shooting happened inside a home at the intersection of 11th and Hickory. Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Don Crowson.

“That wall right here. He was jumping up and down and at one point he ripped his shirt off and throwed it,” said Josh Shepherd, a witness.

Shepherd, who is a former law enforcement officer, called police around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after witnessing Crowson acting strange outside the house.

“I heard him outside cussing, ranting and raving, talking about killing somebody. There is a family that live over there with some kids, so I went ahead and called 911,” Shepherd recalled.

Shepherd says before police arrived at the scene, Crowson made his way back inside the house.

“And you could here him in there yelling. I don’t know if he was yelling at somebody. Like I said, he was high on meth. That is what it looked like and when the officers got there, he was still ranting and raving. They went inside and like I said, it was about 40 seconds later and you heard gunshots,” Shepherd said.

The altercation with police occurred on the second floor of the house. KSLA reached out to the police department for comment on the situation, however, officials said they cannot release information at this time due to the ongoing investigation being conducted by state police. However, in a printed statement released Saturday, police said the man charged the officers with an object yelling that he was going to kill them. One officer on the scene fired his service weapon and hit the man.

“I was a police officer for five and a half years, so it was kind of normal. It wasn’t anything I had not seen before, besides the shooting,” Shepherd said.

Crowson’s body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

