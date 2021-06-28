Three people injured in three separate shooting incidents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have a busy start to the week after three people were hurt in three separate shootings on Sunday, June 27.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, the most recent shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m. during an armed robbery at a business on Summers Street.

Two men in ski masks walked up to a man sitting in his car, on his cell phone.

Then, the two men took him to an empty house nearby and stole his wallet and phone.

Police say there was a violent struggle. During the struggle a gun went off, grazing the victim in the leg.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Only minutes before that incident, around 11:15 p.m., a man with at least four gunshot wounds was dropped off at the fire station on W. 70th Street and St. Vincent Avenue.

The man was able to tell police that he was walking down E. 75th Street with a friend when a car with flickering lights approached. Then, shots were fired from the car.

The victim in that shooting was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Earlier, around 10:45 p.m., a man and his cousin were riding bikes down Mayfair Street in the Highland Park neighborhood when someone inside a red car fired two shots at them.

One of them was hit, according to police.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

