Texas trio arrested for reported Shreveport ATM burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men from Texas are behind bars Monday, June 28 after allegedly burglarizing an ATM at a Shreveport bank.

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say it happened around 4 a.m. in the 3700 block of Youree Drive. Officers who responded were able to arrest three suspects: Michael Patterson, 22, Cadarrion Robinson, 26, and Darnell Mitchell, 30.

All three suspects are from Houston.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.