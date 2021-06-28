Yokem Connection
Texas trio arrested for reported Shreveport ATM burglary

From left to right: Darnell Mitchell, DOB: 3/2/1991, Michael Patterson, DOB: 6/15/1999, and...
From left to right: Darnell Mitchell, DOB: 3/2/1991, Michael Patterson, DOB: 6/15/1999, and Cadarrion Robinson, DOB: 10/24/1994(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men from Texas are behind bars Monday, June 28 after allegedly burglarizing an ATM at a Shreveport bank.

Officials with the Shreveport Police Department say it happened around 4 a.m. in the 3700 block of Youree Drive. Officers who responded were able to arrest three suspects: Michael Patterson, 22, Cadarrion Robinson, 26, and Darnell Mitchell, 30.

All three suspects are from Houston.

The investigation is ongoing.

