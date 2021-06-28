Yokem Connection
Texarkana woman wanted for rape, residential burglary

Jonie Jane Woods, DOB: 1/3/1992, is wanted on charges of rape and residential burglary.(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A woman from Texarkana is currently wanted by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department on charges of rape and residential burglary.

Police are looking for Jonie Jane Woods, 29. She is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts is asked to call 911, 903-798-3130, or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

