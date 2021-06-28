Teen accidentally shot while riding in stolen car with other teens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager is facing charges after another teen was accidentally shot while a group was riding in a stolen car overnight.

The Shreveport Police Department says it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 27. Officers were initially called out to the 2200 block of Corbitt Street about a wreck. Witnesses reportedly told police they saw multiple juveniles running away from the car.

While at the wreck, officers learned that about a block away, there was a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound; they quickly linked the two events together. It was determined the juveniles had been shot while riding in the car. During the crash, one of the other people in the car reportedly accidentally fired the gun, hitting the 16-year-old victim. Everyone involved then reportedly ran away from the scene of the wreck.

Police say the car was stolen on June 25. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile suspect has been identified, but their name will not be released since they are underage.

The investigation is ongoing.

