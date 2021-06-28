Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Teen accidentally shot while riding in stolen car with other teens

(Source: Gray TV)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager is facing charges after another teen was accidentally shot while a group was riding in a stolen car overnight.

The Shreveport Police Department says it happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 27. Officers were initially called out to the 2200 block of Corbitt Street about a wreck. Witnesses reportedly told police they saw multiple juveniles running away from the car.

While at the wreck, officers learned that about a block away, there was a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound; they quickly linked the two events together. It was determined the juveniles had been shot while riding in the car. During the crash, one of the other people in the car reportedly accidentally fired the gun, hitting the 16-year-old victim. Everyone involved then reportedly ran away from the scene of the wreck.

Police say the car was stolen on June 25. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile suspect has been identified, but their name will not be released since they are underage.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both shootings remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Caddo coroner releases names of 2 men killed in separate shootings June 26
Image from the scene of a shooting at Olde Salem Village apartments on Buncombe Road.
Man dead following shooting at west Shreveport apartment complex
According to TAPD: after making contact, the man allegedly charged the officers with an object...
Arkansas State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Texarkana
Image from the scene on 66th Street and Union Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead on 69th Street
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Shreveport police at...
Three people injured in three separate shooting incidents

Latest News

The #SaferShreveport campaign aims to confront crime and to bring awareness of the programs...
City of Shreveport launches #SaferShreveport campaign
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, regular unleaded prices rose 4.1...
Arkansas gas prices shoot up ahead of holiday
COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
We are tracking showers and storms both at the beginning as well as at the end of the week.
Showers and storms Monday