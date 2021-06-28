Scattered wet weather for the work week

(KSLA) - Happy Monday everyone! This week features daily rain chances as we keep with us the heat and humidity. Keep the rain gear on standby and check the KSLA First Alert Weather App to see where scattered showers may be when you step out.

The rest of the day temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s with some areas reaching the low 90s. Keep the umbrella or rain jacket near by as scattered showers and thunderstorms push from the southeast to the north and northeast. Main concern will be for localized heavy downpours that could impact travel commute this evening. The scattered activity should diminish around sunset.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop back into the 70s under cloud skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be pretty similar. With the stalled front to our west, we may see some isolated showers and thunderstorms again on both days, but it’s not looking as ‘widespread’ as Monday’s rain chances. Morning temperatures will be mild in the low to mid 70s once again with highs near average in the low 90s.

By Thursday and Friday our rain chances increase once again but on Friday, trends are pointing towards more widespread rain and storm activity that could linger into Saturday as well.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 4 has formed Monday morning as it heads towards the South Carolina coast. This is forecast to become Tropical Storm Danny as it makes landfall this evening.

