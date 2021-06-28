MOMENT OF REFLECTION: Event planned to memorialize homicide and suicide victims

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An organization is reaching out to those active in the streets to join in a moment of reflection on the lives lost over the past years.

Korey Barry is the founder of P.A.T.H.S. — Parents Against Teenage Homicide and Suicide. He is calling for a day of peace.

“I wanted to move because it is kind of outrageous what is going on in Shreveport — we have seen so many people lose their lives in Shreveport,” Barry said. “I wanted to do something to change the mindset and the culture.”

The moment of reflection will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1 at Ford Park in west Shreveport, 5784 Lakeshore Drive. The event will have a balloon release and a candlelight vigil. The color chosen for the event is white.

