Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Male shot in Shreveport; coroner notified

He was found unresponsive and not breathing in the 3000 block of Pouncey Lane
A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey...
A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey Lane in Shreveport on the afternoon of June 28, 2021. A police spokesman said the Caddo coroner's office was notified.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male suffering from a gunshot wound was found unresponsive and not breathing Monday afternoon in Shreveport.

A police spokesman says the Caddo coroner’s office has been notified.

The shooting in the 3000 block of Pouncey Lane in north Shreveport was reported at 1:52 p.m. Monday, June 28, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded to the call.

No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both shootings remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Caddo coroner releases names of 2 men killed in separate shootings June 26
Image from the scene of a shooting at Olde Salem Village apartments on Buncombe Road.
Man dead following shooting at west Shreveport apartment complex
According to TAPD: after making contact, the man allegedly charged the officers with an object...
Arkansas State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Texarkana
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Shreveport police at...
Three people injured in three separate shooting incidents
Image from the scene on 66th Street and Union Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead on 69th Street

Latest News

Witness recounts confrontation as Texarkana man reportedly shot, killed by police
The #SaferShreveport campaign aims to confront crime and to bring awareness of the programs...
City of Shreveport launches #SaferShreveport campaign
Judge adds legal interest to amount owed in class action lawsuit regarding Shreveport water bills
Fireworks are in short supply in 2021.
Fireworks in short supply in the ArkLaTex ahead of 4th of July