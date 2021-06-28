Male shot in Shreveport; coroner notified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A male suffering from a gunshot wound was found unresponsive and not breathing Monday afternoon in Shreveport.

A police spokesman says the Caddo coroner’s office has been notified.

The shooting in the 3000 block of Pouncey Lane in north Shreveport was reported at 1:52 p.m. Monday, June 28, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

At least seven units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded to the call.

No other details are available right now. We will update this story when we know more.

