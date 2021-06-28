Yokem Connection
Judge adds legal interest to amount owed in class action lawsuit regarding Shreveport water bills

By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish District Court judge has added legal interest amounts in regards to a class-action lawsuit against the City of Shreveport over water and sewer services overcharges.

The new total amount to be owed by the City of Shreveport is approximately $11.3 million. The amount was previously approximately $9.6 million.

Below is a news release from Harper Law Firm regarding the action:

The law grants the City of Shreveport the right to file an appeal.

