Judge adds legal interest to amount owed in class action lawsuit regarding Shreveport water bills

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish District Court judge has added legal interest amounts in regards to a class-action lawsuit against the City of Shreveport over water and sewer services overcharges.

The new total amount to be owed by the City of Shreveport is approximately $11.3 million. The amount was previously approximately $9.6 million.

Below is a news release from Harper Law Firm regarding the action:

The law grants the City of Shreveport the right to file an appeal.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.