Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Jay Johnson to be introduced as new LSU baseball coach Monday afternoon

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will introduce Jay Johnson as the new head coach of the LSU baseball team at Alex Box Stadium on Monday, June 28.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodard announced Johnson as the new coach on Friday.

“LSU Baseball is the premier program in the nation, and the interest we received from great coaches across the country was significant,” Woodward said. “Ultimately, Jay’s track record of postseason success, explosive lineups, and highly-ranked recruiting classes set him apart from the field. He’s made an immediate impact at every program he’s led, and he’s one of the most energetic, innovative, and focused coaches in America. I am confident he is ready to add to our extensive championship tradition at LSU, and we welcome Jay and Maureen to Baton Rouge.”

“I am humbled and honored to be the head baseball coach at LSU and serve as the steward of the next generation of national champions,” Johnson said. “LSU is a phenomenal University and athletics department, and I am very thankful to Scott Woodward and Stephanie Rempe for entrusting me to lead this storied program into its next winning chapter. I view this as the opportunity of my lifetime and will do everything in my power to have our team playing a brand of baseball that makes everyone at LSU, the Baton Rouge community, and the entire state of Louisiana incredibly proud. Geaux Tigers!”

LSU baseball will hold a news conference with Johnson at 4:30 p.m. and he will conduct a question and answer session after the news conference.

The news conference will be streaming live in this story when it begins.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both shootings remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Caddo coroner releases names of 2 men killed in separate shootings June 26
Image from the scene of a shooting at Olde Salem Village apartments on Buncombe Road.
Man dead following shooting at west Shreveport apartment complex
According to TAPD: after making contact, the man allegedly charged the officers with an object...
Arkansas State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Texarkana
Image from the scene on 66th Street and Union Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead on 69th Street
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Shreveport police at...
Three people injured in three separate shooting incidents