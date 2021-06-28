Fireworks in short supply in the ArkLaTex ahead of 4th of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There is currently a national fireworks shortage, and businesses in the ArkLaTex are feeling the strain too.

Those who sell fireworks say the supply this year is very limited. The owner of Uncle Sam’s Fireworks, Wayner Reed, says the price of fireworks has gone up by about 50% to 65%. He says demand is high right now, but supply is low, so he encourages those anxious to celebrate the holiday to get their fireworks early.

