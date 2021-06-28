Yokem Connection
Fireworks in short supply in the ArkLaTex ahead of 4th of July

Fireworks are in short supply in 2021.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There is currently a national fireworks shortage, and businesses in the ArkLaTex are feeling the strain too.

[WHERE TO WATCH FIREWORKS SHOWS IN THE ARKLATEX]

Those who sell fireworks say the supply this year is very limited. The owner of Uncle Sam’s Fireworks, Wayner Reed, says the price of fireworks has gone up by about 50% to 65%. He says demand is high right now, but supply is low, so he encourages those anxious to celebrate the holiday to get their fireworks early.

Watch KSLA News 12 tonight to find out what you can expect when you head out to buy fireworks, and how much it may cost you.

