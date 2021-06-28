Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Advertisement

Dog shot, killed, dumped outside New Orleans playground

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The head of the Humane Society of Louisiana called on the New Orleans Police Department to file charges against the people responsible for fatally shooting a dog.

The dog was found shot in the chest on June 23 at the end of the 300 block of Tricou Street.

A woman, identified as Marlaine Newman, told the Humane Society the dog belonged to her. She says her dog accidentally got out and attacked a neighbor’s dog. The owner of that dog then allegedly shot and killed Newman’s dog.

Newman says her husband brought the dog to the park and dumped it, according to the Humane Society.

“Hopefully they’ll interview both parties,” Jeff Dorson, director of the Humane Society of Louisiana said at a press conference on Monday. “Someone could be charged possibly with discharging weapons, cruelty to animals, and improper disposal.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both shootings remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Caddo coroner releases names of 2 men killed in separate shootings June 26
Image from the scene of a shooting at Olde Salem Village apartments on Buncombe Road.
Man dead following shooting at west Shreveport apartment complex
According to TAPD: after making contact, the man allegedly charged the officers with an object...
Arkansas State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Texarkana
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Shreveport police at...
Three people injured in three separate shooting incidents
Image from the scene on 66th Street and Union Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead on 69th Street

Latest News

A gunshot victim was found unresponsive and not breathing male in the 3000 block of Pouncey...
Male hit multiple times, killed in Shreveport shooting
Jay Johnson
WATCH LIVE: Jay Johnson holds first news conference as head coach of LSU baseball
Husker swimmer Padron headed to Tokyo for Olympics
Jonie Jane Woods, DOB: 1/3/1992, is wanted on charges of rape and residential burglary.
Texarkana woman wanted for rape, residential burglary