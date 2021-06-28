Yokem Connection
City of Shreveport launches #SaferShreveport campaign

View of downtown Shreveport from the Louisiana Boardwalk.
The #SaferShreveport campaign aims to confront crime and to bring awareness of the programs that are available for residents in Shreveport. The initiative will last eight weeks and will provide information regarding crime prevention, job placement, youth programs and mental health.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A news conference will be held on Monday, June 28 to share details about the city of Shreveport’s #SaferShreveport Campaign.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. at the Shreveport Police Department.

The campaign aims to confront crime and to bring awareness to the programs that are available for residents in Shreveport. The initiative will last eight weeks and will provide information regarding crime prevention, job placement, youth programs and mental health.

We all want to be part of the solution and it will take a collective response to truly make a difference. Our primary goal is to provide information and to hopefully educate citizens on the help that is available to them and to promote vital conversations within our community.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins

Police will detail their ongoing crime reduction strategies and the fire department will discuss a multi-million dollar investment that will improve response time.

“The public will be provided with an update on efforts between multiple agencies and departments to establish a Real-Time Crime Center in Shreveport,” reads a news release from the city.

All weekly press briefings will be shared on Mayor Perkins’s Facebook page.

#SaferShreveport is a collaborative effort between the Office of the Mayor, Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport Fire Department, Community Development, Shreveport Public Assembly & Recreation and Property Standards.

