Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Arkansas gas prices shoot up ahead of holiday

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, regular unleaded prices rose 4.1...
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, regular unleaded prices rose 4.1 cents in the past week to an average of $2.80.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It will cost Arkansas motorists at least four cents more to fill their rides this week than last.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, regular unleaded prices rose 4.1 cents in the past week to an average of $2.80.

The cheapest station in the Natural State is selling gas for $2.56/gallon, while the most expensive is priced at $3.29.

The national average price of gasoline rose 2.5 cents a gallon in the last week to an average of $3.09.

“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue their rise as Americans insatiable demand for gasoline continues to be the catalyst for the rise in price,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He cautions that the upcoming hurricane season could also serve to send prices soaring.

“We have plenty of catalysts for a rise in price, and few could restrain the situation,” he said. “Motorists should prepare to dig deeper for the second half of the summer, unfortunately.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both shootings remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.
Caddo coroner releases names of 2 men killed in separate shootings June 26
Image from the scene of a shooting at Olde Salem Village apartments on Buncombe Road.
Man dead following shooting at west Shreveport apartment complex
According to TAPD: after making contact, the man allegedly charged the officers with an object...
Arkansas State Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Texarkana
Image from the scene on 66th Street and Union Avenue.
SPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead on 69th Street
Texarkana Arkansas Police Department
Texarkana, Ark., police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination locations in the ArkLaTex
We are tracking showers and storms both at the beginning as well as at the end of the week.
Showers and storms Monday
larry
The hero in the neon vest
vest
East Texas boy befriends trash man