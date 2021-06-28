Afternoon showers and storms to start the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a wonderful weekend as we did stay mainly dry with the exception of a few hit and miss showers. As we start a week we are tracking showers and storms that will be a little bit more widespread across the region especially during the afternoon and evening hours today. Generally this week we are expecting hot and humid conditions with perhaps some afternoon showers and storms mixed in. Our best chances for wet weather over the next seven days will be today and then late in the week on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures for the most part will hover right around the 90 degree mark with ‘feels-like’ temperatures in and around 100 degrees.

We are tracking hit and miss afternoon showers and storms across the ArkLaTex Monday! (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you may want to grab an umbrella, not so much for the morning commute, but for what we could be dealing once you are getting ready to drive home. Showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and will continue through the evening hours. The biggest concern with the potential storms will be locally heavy rain. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 90s with ‘feel-like’ temperatures around the 100 degree mark.

We are tracking showers and storms both at the beginning as well as at the end of the week.

As we go through the rest of the work week we are expecting more of the same with perhaps slightly drier conditions compared to what we are tracking this afternoon. A few hit and miss showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as well, but our next significant chance for rain will not arrive in the ArkLaTex until Friday when we are tracking a front that will slowly move through the region. Temperatures during the work week will be very consistent with hot temperatures and muggy air. Highs will likely continue to hover right around the 90 degree mark.

Looking ahead to and early preview of your 4th of July weekend shows more showers and storms could be a problem on Saturday before potentially drying out just in time for Independence Day even though some isolated wet weather can’t be ruled out. Temperatures this weekend are looking cooler with highs that will likely be in the low to mid-80s, with the rain and front being the big reason for the cooler temperatures.

In the meantime, make sure you have the umbrella as you are heading out the door this morning! Have a great week!

