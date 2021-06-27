Texarkana, Ark., police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Authorities have released the name of the man who was killed by a Texarkana, Ark., police officer.

An update from Texarkana, Ark., Police Department identifies 37-year-old Don Crowson as the man who was fatally shot.

The officer involved in the shooting Saturday night has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of Arkansas State Police’s investigation and a ruling by the prosecuting attorney for Miller County, Ark., according to the Police Department’s statement.

“Officers’ encounter with Crowson was recorded by body-worn cameras in use at the time of the incident and are subject to review by all investigating entities. TAPD will release a copy of the video when approved by counsel.”

It was about 9:44 p.m. Saturday, June 26 when police received a call about a disturbance in the 1100 block of Hickory Street. The caller told the dispatcher that a man had been jumping up and down on a fence and pacing in the street while yelling that he was going to kill someone, authorities said. The caller also indicated that the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Responding officers found the man in an apartment in the 1000 block of Hickory, police reported.

“Upon making contact, the male charged the officers with an object (and) yelling that he was going to kill them,” says a statement from police. “One officer on scene fired his service weapon and struck the male.”

The Miller County coroner pronounced Crowson dead on the scene. Crowson’s body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of his death.

The officers involved in the encounter were not injured.

