Caddo coroner names victims in two separate fatal shootings on June 26
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two men killed in two separate shootings on Saturday, June 26.
- Keshun Cole, 20, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 4:49 p.m. He had been shot at 2:23 p.m. in the 900 block of West 62nd Street, in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.
- Melvin Williams, 19, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital at 8:48 p.m. He had been shot at 8:06 p.m. at the Olde Salem Apartments in the 6700 block of Buncombe Road, in the Broadacres neighborhood.
Both shootings remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department. Autopsies will be performed.
Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
