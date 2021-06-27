Caddo coroner names victims in two separate fatal shootings on June 26

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two men killed in two separate shootings on Saturday, June 26.

Both shootings remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department. Autopsies will be performed.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

