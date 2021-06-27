Yokem Connection
Arkansas State Police investigating fatal officer involved shooting in Texarkana

According to TAPD: after making contact, the man allegedly charged the officers with an object yelling that he was going to kill them. One officer on scene fired his service weapon and struck the male.
By Alex Onken
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is dead following an incident that took place late Saturday night in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Dispatchers got the call just before 9:45 p.m. on June 26 regarding a possible disturbance in the 1100 block of Hickory Street.

Below is information directly from the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department:

The caller told the dispatcher an individual had been pacing in the street yelling that he was going to kill someone and was jumping up and down on a fence. The caller indicated the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Officers arrived on the scene and contacted the individual inside an apartment in a multi family residence in the 1000 block of Hickory. Upon making contact, the male charged the officers with an object yelling that he was going to kill them. One officer on scene fired his service weapon and struck the male. Officers rendered aid until Life-net arrived on the scene. The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene. The officers involved were not injured.

The Arkansas State Police were notified and are currently investigating the incident.

Texarkana Arkansas Police Department

