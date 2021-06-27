1 man in critical condition after argument leads to shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday, June 26, just after 8 p.m.

The incident occurred at the Olde Salem Village apartment complex on Buncombe Road.

Officials say the shooting stemmed from an argument two people were having in the parking lot.

The male victim is in critical condition and we are told an officer had to perform CPR on him.

Detectives are currently canvassing the apartments for the alleged shooter.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

