SPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead on 69th Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday, June 26, just before 4:30 p.m.

The incident occurred on 62nd Street and Union Avenue

Officials say a man was shot on 62nd Street and was able to drive to 69th Street before he succumbed to his injuries and crashed. He received two gunshots to the chest.

Police are on the lookout for a possible black sedan. There are no suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

