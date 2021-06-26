Shreveport’s Artspace hosting exhibit on history of trail riding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport’s Artspace is holding a new exhibit this month called the Saddles & Spurs: Out of the Shadows Exhibition.

The exhibit shows the history of trial riding in northwest Louisiana. The free exhibit is full of photos of trail riders, horses and historic memorabilia. Louisiana State University Art Professor Jeremiah Ariaz is the exhibit photographer.

People can tour the exhibit at Artspace (708 Texas Street) on Tuesday through Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Coming up in the following weeks are different events to showcase the exhibit and celebrate trail-riding. Those upcoming events are as follows:

LIVE MUSIC & LINE DANCING FRIENDS NIGHT - Saturday, July 15

ALL WESTERN PARADE & BLOCK PARTY - Saturday, July 24 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

TRAIL RIDERS SHARE THE LEGENDS & REALITY OF THE BLACK COWBOY (EXHIBITION CLOSING) - Saturday, August 7

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from those who have had the chance to tour the exhibit.

