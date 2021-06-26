Yokem Connection
Daily rain chances but we’ll keep the humidity

By Jessica Moore
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Happy Saturday everyone! A cloudy and overcast beginning to the day but with dry weather. That will change by the afternoon and the work week as a stalled cold front brings daily rain chances.

Today highs will climb into the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. By the afternoon pop-up showers and storms will be likely for some but most will remain dry with hot and humid conditions.

Sunday morning temperatures will be in the 70s with possibly some showers in the very north-northwestern corners of the ArkLaTex during the morning hours and then more pop up summertime showers are back in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow are back in the low 90s with mid to upper 90s feels like temperatures.

The scattered showers and storms pick up a bit through next week due to a stalled cold front. Monday and Tuesday will have wet weather, but this will help to keep the temperatures in check. I have the rain chances at 40% both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. With the rain hanging around, it may help the temperatures, but not the humidity. So, it will still feel worse than the air temperature. At least we’re not talking about feels-like temperatures in the triple digits!

As we round out the end of June and start off July, Wednesday and Thursday will have more rain. Keeping a 30% chance of rain both days. It will not rain all day, nor will it be a washout. Just keep the umbrella with you as you go throughout your day. The rain will keep temperatures from getting too hot though. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Have a great weekend!

