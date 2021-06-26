Yokem Connection
1 injured after shooting in Bowie County; suspect in custody

(unsplash.com)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department responded to a shooting victim that had arrived at the Wadley Regional Medical Center Emergency Room on June 23.

They were able to speak with the victim, Kristoffer Michael Landers, 24, who told officers that he had been shot on Cancun Street.

Bowie County Deputies arrived at both locations and took over the investigation. Deputies spoke with Kevin Melton Meredith Jr., 22, in front of a residence on Cancun Street.

Meredith admitted to shooting Landers, but claimed it was out of fear for his own safety. He stated that Landers had come to the house earlier and was beating on the door and threatened him before driving off.

He claimed Landers returned a shortly after and banged on his door again. Meredith answered the door with a firearm and stated that Landers was reaching for something inside of his own truck while standing partially in and out of the vehicle.

Meredith fired one shot but claimed that he did not know whether or not he struck Landers.

Investigation revealed that Meredith’s girlfriend had been romantically involved with Landers and the relationship led to the confrontation between Meredith and Landers.

Landers was shot through the left arm with the projectile subsequently entering his left torso. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

Meredith was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $100,000.

