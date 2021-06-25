YOUR VOICE: Black Girl Magic Museum highlights beauty, power of Black women and girls

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dominique Hamilton is the founder of the Black Girls Magic Museum. The exhibit is in Shreveport for a few more months before it moves to another city. When you walk into the museum, it’s filled with Black culture, art, and inspiration.

Highlighting black women and girls (KSLA)

KSLA News 12 got a sneak peek of the exhibit, which often changes style with added art and furnishings.

“We want to let people know be Black and be proud. We want to highlight the plight of Black women,” Hamilton said.

There is even an exhibit highlighting Black Wall Street. Hamilton says it’s fitting since 2021 marks the 100th year since the Tulsa Massacre.

Hamilton says there’s also a room dedicated to Sandra Bland, Atatania Jefferson, and Breonna Taylor.

There’s even a wall on which you can leave a special inspirational message.

The Black hair room is also a favorite. They’re putting the finishing touches on all of the exhibits now. The Barbie exhibit has to be one of the most popular exhibits. It highlights the beauty in Black youth and reminds them that Black is beautiful too.

On Friday, June 25, there is a pop-up shoot at the museum. It’s a chance to collaborate with models, photographers, videographers, stylists, makeup artists, painters, and more. Doors are open from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is $20. All ages are welcome.

If you would like to tour the museum before it leaves town in September, you can do so starting Saturday, June 26. Doors open at 11 a.m. The museum is located at 509 Market St. in Shreveport. You can get your tickets here.

