Workers deliver Edward Laird’s new mobile home

Workers delivered a new mobile home, the product of a three-month effort by the Shreveport Volunteer Network and others, to widower Edward Laird's property in the Panola County, Texas, community of Deadwood.(Source: Kenley Hargett/KSLA News 12)
By Kenley Hargett and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — The roads and property are clear. Gone are the downed trees and other signs of the tornado’s destruction.

Thanks to donations ranging from $1 to $15,000, a new mobile home now sits next to what remains of the dwelling in which Edward Laird and his wife were living in late March.

That’s when the storm took his wife’s life and half of his home.

KSLA News 12′s Kenley Hargett was there Thursday, June 24, when workers in the East Texas heat delivered the new mobile home to Laird’s property in the Panola County community of Deadwood.

The widower told Hargett that he is extremely grateful to God, the Shreveport Volunteer Network and everyone else involved in the effort to replace his home.

SVN co-founder Keith Bryant says this shows the power of a community coming together to help others.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 @ 10 to see Laird’s reaction when the new mobile home arrived. Laird also talks with Hargett about how far he has come over the past three months.

Papers signed on new home for man who lost his and his wife in a tornado

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

