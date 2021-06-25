Yokem Connection
WATCH: Coast Guard rescues man with stroke-like symptoms from fishing vessel near Plaquemines Parish

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard New Orleans sector medevaced a man with stroke-like symptoms off of a boat on Thursday, June 24.

According to a press release, USCG watchstanders received a report at 2:20 p.m. from a 150-foot fishing vessel, Lauren, near Breton Sound, of a 54-year-old crewmember who fell down and had stroke-like symptoms.

An aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer and hoisted the fisherman onto a helicopter. He was transported to a hospital in New Orleans and is reportedly in stable conditions.

Officials say there were no additional medical concerns.

