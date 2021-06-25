Thousands raised for Marshall Pet Adoption Center thanks to mural campaign

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Benevolent residents in east Texas continue to rally around Marshall’s new Pet Adoption Center.

To raise money for equipment, furnishings, and fixtures inside the much-needed facility, animal lovers have the chance to submit a photo of their four-legged best friends in exchange for a donation.

The Wall of Love mural project has already garnered over $10,400 from 41 donors. In exchange for financial support, supporters will have a photo of their pet placed in either the adoption center’s education room or lobby.

The adoption center set a goal of $50,000.

Here are the donation levels:

Bronze: $95 6x6 photo in education room

Silver: $195 6x6 photo in lobby

Gold: $295 10x10 photo in education room (can be one or multiple pets submitted as a single photo)

Platinum: $395 10x10 photo in lobby (can be one or multiple pets submitted as a single photo)



Click here to make a donation and submit a photo of your pet.

Those interested can also call 903-934-7995. Mural photos can also be purchase in the City Manager’s office, located at 401 S Alamo Blvd., or the Animal Control and Shelter office at 607 East End Blvd. South.

Photos can be emailed to Jasmine Rios, communications coordinator for the City of Marshall, at rios.jasmine@marshalltexas.net.

June 25 is the final day to submit a photo or your pet for the Wall of Love mural.

