Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Thousands raised for Marshall Pet Adoption Center thanks to mural campaign

The Marshall Pet Adoption Center has already raised over $10,000 through the Wall of Love...
The Marshall Pet Adoption Center has already raised over $10,000 through the Wall of Love donation campaign, where animal lovers can submit a photo of their four-legged best friend to be hung in the new facility.(City of Marshall)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Benevolent residents in east Texas continue to rally around Marshall’s new Pet Adoption Center.

To raise money for equipment, furnishings, and fixtures inside the much-needed facility, animal lovers have the chance to submit a photo of their four-legged best friends in exchange for a donation.

The Wall of Love mural project has already garnered over $10,400 from 41 donors. In exchange for financial support, supporters will have a photo of their pet placed in either the adoption center’s education room or lobby.

The adoption center set a goal of $50,000.

Here are the donation levels:

  • Bronze: $95
    • 6x6 photo in education room
  • Silver: $195
    • 6x6 photo in lobby
  • Gold: $295
    • 10x10 photo in education room (can be one or multiple pets submitted as a single photo)
  • Platinum: $395
    • 10x10 photo in lobby (can be one or multiple pets submitted as a single photo)

Click here to make a donation and submit a photo of your pet.

Those interested can also call 903-934-7995. Mural photos can also be purchase in the City Manager’s office, located at 401 S Alamo Blvd., or the Animal Control and Shelter office at 607 East End Blvd. South.

Photos can be emailed to Jasmine Rios, communications coordinator for the City of Marshall, at rios.jasmine@marshalltexas.net.

June 25 is the final day to submit a photo or your pet for the Wall of Love mural.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Christian Holmes (center) is being recognized for being accepted in the Call Me MiSTER program...
‘I feel like I just made history’: Caddo Schools graduate accepted into Call Me MiSTER program
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Law enforcement was on scene during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, 2021...
Shell casings found on scene of possible shooting during early morning hours
Jerry Walker, DOB: 7/8/1986, is facing two counts of first-degree rape.
Shreveport man arrested in Dallas for allegedly raping juveniles

Latest News

Memorial service for K-9 Jude
Several NWLA agencies come together to honor retired ATF K-9 Jude
Christian Holmes (center) is being recognized for being accepted in the Call Me MiSTER program...
‘I feel like I just made history’: Caddo Schools graduate accepted into Call Me MiSTER program
Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton
President Biden nominates Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton to lead Air Force Global Strike Command
KSLA Salutes: Sgt. Chris Alford
KSLA Salutes: Sgt. Chris Alford