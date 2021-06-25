Texarkana hospital experiencing increase in respiratory virus cases

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is causing Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana to make changes in visitation practices for the Women’s and Children’s area.

No visitors under the age of 18 are being allowed in this area of the hospital.

This decision was made after an alert from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The normal virus season occurs during the fall and winter, but hospital leaders say with masking and hand hygiene practices, it did not happen.

At Christus St. Michael, 25 cases have been reported since June.

RSV primarily impacts infant children, including newborns.

“It comes on like a common cold, stuffiness, eye drainage, nasal drainage, some coughing, but then if the children start having trouble breathing, it is time to seek medical care,” said Carole Harman with Christus St. Michael.

Hospital leaders say there is a vaccination to prevent RSV in children. The visitation restrictions will continue until the RSV cases decrease.

