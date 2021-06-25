Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Texarkana hospital experiencing increase in respiratory virus cases

(WVIR)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is causing Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana to make changes in visitation practices for the Women’s and Children’s area.

No visitors under the age of 18 are being allowed in this area of the hospital.

This decision was made after an alert from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The normal virus season occurs during the fall and winter, but hospital leaders say with masking and hand hygiene practices, it did not happen.

At Christus St. Michael, 25 cases have been reported since June.

RSV primarily impacts infant children, including newborns.

“It comes on like a common cold, stuffiness, eye drainage, nasal drainage, some coughing, but then if the children start having trouble breathing, it is time to seek medical care,” said Carole Harman with Christus St. Michael.

Hospital leaders say there is a vaccination to prevent RSV in children. The visitation restrictions will continue until the RSV cases decrease.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Lewilliam Adger (left), 26, of Princeton, is charged with one count each of attempted...
Man accused of trying to kill someone who was trying to buy $100 worth of meth
Christian Holmes (center) is being recognized for being accepted in the Call Me MiSTER program...
‘I feel like I just made history’: Caddo Schools graduate accepted into Call Me MiSTER program
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Law enforcement was on scene during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, 2021...
Shell casings found on scene of possible shooting during early morning hours

Latest News

4 arrested for allegedly making fake inspection stickers
Shreveport Fire Department holds summer mentor program.
Shreveport Fire Department offering summer mentor program
Volunteers are needed to help pick corn to be donated to the Harvest Regional Food Bank.
Ark. food bank looking for volunteers to pick corn to be donated
Elderly man, woman dead in separate house fired in Caddo, Bossier parishes
Elderly man, woman dead in separate house fires in Caddo, Bossier parishes