SPENDING SMARTER: Items to buy, avoid in June

(Storyblocks)
By Adria Goins
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Delivery drivers were busy dropping off thousands of new goodies to the front door of homes after shoppers spent more than $11 billion during Amazon Prime Days alone. That figure doesn’t even include other major retailers who competed with the online giant for sales.

Did you know there are certain items considered “best buys” in June?

Right now, spring clothing, PC games, workout gear, and cookware are considered smart purchases in June. Also, Red Lobster is having a promotion on its gift cards as well during June. When you buy a $50 gift card by the end of the month, you get $10 in bonus money, but you have to spend that $10 by August.

What about things not to buy in June? Skip on grills, which are best bought at the end of summer. Summer clothes start to go on sale in July. Electronics are best to buy in November during sales around Thanksgiving and patio furniture will take a dramatic drop in prices in August.

