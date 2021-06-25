Yokem Connection
Shreveport’s Q-Prom hosting weekend event in celebration of Pride Month

(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you are looking for a fun activity this weekend, members of the Shreveport Q-Prom are hosting a “Field Gay” event for people to relive their childhood memories of field day.

This is an event to celebrate Pride Month and also raise funds to help the Philadelphia Center.

Field Gay will offer many traditional field day games like a three-legged race and kickball. This will be the first year the event take place.

Hosts say you can expect a lot of fun, with plenty of games and food vendors on site.

If you would like to register to compete, sign up is at 9:30. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at AC Steere Park.

