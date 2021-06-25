Yokem Connection
Shreveport Fire Department offering summer mentor program

Shreveport Fire Department holds summer mentor program.
Shreveport Fire Department holds summer mentor program.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new program to reach young residents in the community kicked off on Friday, June 25, in Shreveport.

Fire Chief Scott Wolverton and the Shreveport Fire Department started their mentoring program this morning. The department hopes to reach and mentor many kids during these meetings.

Attendees are taught every day skills used by emergency responders. Firefighters also explain and demonstrate how core values are used to save lives all while building character.

The Shreveport Fire Department says their core values include: integrity and honesty, professional pride, respect, positive servant attitude, humility, initiative, consistency and fairness, commitment, personal courage, compassion, encouragement, diversity, accountability, knowledgeable, teamwork, and safety.

SFD says they are aware that the youth of today will be filling the vacant jobs and careers throughout the city in the near future. It is often stated that it takes a village to raise our youth, and SFD wants to be part of that village.

