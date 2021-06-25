Yokem Connection
SFD investigating fire at old AT&T facility on Mansfield Road

Crews responded to a fire at the old AT&T facility on Mansfield Road in Shreveport, La. on...
Crews responded to a fire at the old AT&T facility on Mansfield Road in Shreveport, La. on Thursday, June 24, 2021.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Friday morning, the Shreveport emergency response crews are investigating a fire.

It happened at the old AT&T facility on Mansfield Road at Williamson Way Thursday night (June 24). The call went out just after 8:30 Thursday night.

Details are slim as to what caused the fire and why so many Shreveport Fire Department units initially responded to the scene (17 units in all).

We are working to learn more. We will update this story when we have more information.

