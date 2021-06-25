Rain chances going up starting this weekend

(KSLA) - The rain will soon be returning to the ArkLaTex bringing some relief to the heat. The rain will be scattered, and still limited this weekend before it ramps up more next week.

Through the evening, we will have a couple small showers passing through. Most of the rain will be in the far southern ArkLaTex. Some rain may get as far north of the I-20 corridor. Regardless, most of you will stay dry. Temperatures will still be quite warm, but they will cool to the 80s. The humidity will still make it feel nasty. So, if you’re heading out on your Friday, dress for the warm weather.

Tonight will be nice and quiet with only a few passing clouds. Any of the rain we saw during the evening will be gone. Temperatures overnight will cool to the mid 70s again, making it a muggy start to your Saturday.

There will be some rain, but not enough to cancel any plans (KSLA News 12)

This weekend will have some rain. I’ll go ahead and say, you do not have to cancel any plans. It will not rain all day, nor everywhere. Saturday has a 20% chance for a few afternoon showers, while Sunday goes up to 30%. There should be passing clouds mixing in with some sunshine. Temperatures will be hot again though. Saturday will get up to the mid 90s, while Sunday will be slightly cooler, but still in the 90s. So, maybe if you get some ice cream, you’ll need to eat it fast before it all melts!

The scattered showers and storms pick up a bit through next week as well. Monday and Tuesday will have more wet weather, but this will help to keep the temperatures in check. I have the rain chances at 40% both days. Highs will be in the upper 80s. With the rain hanging around, it may help the temperatures, but not the humidity. So, it will still feel worse than the air temperature. At least we’re not talking about feels-like temperatures in the triple digits!

As we round out the end of June and start off July, Wednesday and Thursday will have more rain. I’m keeping a 30% chance of rain both days. It will not rain all day, nor will it be a washout. Just keep the umbrella with you as you go throughout your day. The rain will keep temperatures from getting too hot though. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Latest in the tropics is that same tropical wave coming off Africa is running into some cooler water temperatures in the Atlantic. Therefore, it is struggling to get going and is losing steam. So the chances of development have gone down to 20% in the next 5 days. If we believe something will develop soon, we will be your First Alert about it. Even if it does develop at this point, it is far away from the United States, so there’s nothing to worry about now.

Have a great weekend, and stay alert about any rain!

