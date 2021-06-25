Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Police: Man who shot Colorado gunman was killed by officer

Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on...
Police officers investigate the scene of an early afternoon shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Arvada, Colo. Authorities say a gunman is believed to have shot and killed an officer and another person in a shopping district in a Denver suburb before being fatally shot by police. Police say an officer responded to a call about a suspicious incident Monday near the library in the city of Arvada, and about 15 minutes later, a 911 call came in about shots fired and the officer hit.(Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man who intervened in a shooting that killed a police officer near Denver was shot and killed by a responding officer while holding the suspect’s AR-15.

Police say Johnny Hurley shot suspect Ronald Troyke on Monday after Troyke shot Officer Gordon Beesley twice.

Authorities have described Hurley as a hero who prevented further bloodshed.

After shooting Beesley with a shotgun, police say Troyke returned to his truck to get an AR-15 and was confronted by Hurley, who shot him.

When another officer arrived, police say Hurley was holding Troyke’s long gun and the officer shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Lewilliam Adger (left), 26, of Princeton, is charged with one count each of attempted...
Man accused of trying to kill someone who was trying to buy $100 worth of meth
Christian Holmes (center) is being recognized for being accepted in the Call Me MiSTER program...
‘I feel like I just made history’: Caddo Schools graduate accepted into Call Me MiSTER program
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Law enforcement was on scene during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, 2021...
Shell casings found on scene of possible shooting during early morning hours

Latest News

Shreveport’s Q-Prom hosting weekend event in celebration of Pride Month
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Image from the crash, shooting on Linwood Avenue.
1 injured after a crash, shooting on Linwood Avenue