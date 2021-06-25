Natchitoches man arrested on 6 felony warrants, including for rape, domestic abuse, kidnapping

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested a man who was wanted on six felony warrants; those warrants were for charges of second-degree rape, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, simple kidnapping, simple robbery, simple battery, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

Starting on April 10, police say officers were called out to a hospital about a rape. After an investigation, DeAndre Butler, 22, was identified as the suspect.

Then on June 7 around 10:15 p.m., officers met with a victim at the police station about a disturbance that reported happened in the 800 block of Clarence Drive in which Butler allegedly came to the home uninvited and beat the victim. After hitting her, Butler reportedly refused to let anyone at the house leave until an unexpected guest knocked on the door and Butler ran off.

On June 13 around 3:30 a.m., police say officers were called out to the same address again about a kidnapping. When they got there, they talked with two witnesses, who reportedly said Butler and another person attacked the victim and forced him into their car. While police were still there, the victim of the kidnapping showed up and reportedly said he was attacked and forced into a car by Burles and another person, but was able to free himself in the 500 block of Lakeview Drive.

And on June 22 around 12:30 p.m., detectives found Butler at a home on Genti Street. After a short chase, they were able to arrest him. Butler was booked into the Natchitoches Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.

