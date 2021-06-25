Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Family Fun Getaway
Sizzlin' Summer Sweepstakes
Advertisement

Natchitoches man arrested on 6 felony warrants, including for rape, domestic abuse, kidnapping

DeAndre Butler, 22
DeAndre Butler, 22(Natchitoches Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department has arrested a man who was wanted on six felony warrants; those warrants were for charges of second-degree rape, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, simple kidnapping, simple robbery, simple battery, criminal damage to property, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

Starting on April 10, police say officers were called out to a hospital about a rape. After an investigation, DeAndre Butler, 22, was identified as the suspect.

Then on June 7 around 10:15 p.m., officers met with a victim at the police station about a disturbance that reported happened in the 800 block of Clarence Drive in which Butler allegedly came to the home uninvited and beat the victim. After hitting her, Butler reportedly refused to let anyone at the house leave until an unexpected guest knocked on the door and Butler ran off.

On June 13 around 3:30 a.m., police say officers were called out to the same address again about a kidnapping. When they got there, they talked with two witnesses, who reportedly said Butler and another person attacked the victim and forced him into their car. While police were still there, the victim of the kidnapping showed up and reportedly said he was attacked and forced into a car by Burles and another person, but was able to free himself in the 500 block of Lakeview Drive.

And on June 22 around 12:30 p.m., detectives found Butler at a home on Genti Street. After a short chase, they were able to arrest him. Butler was booked into the Natchitoches Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Christian Holmes (center) is being recognized for being accepted in the Call Me MiSTER program...
‘I feel like I just made history’: Caddo Schools graduate accepted into Call Me MiSTER program
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Law enforcement was on scene during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 24, 2021...
Shell casings found on scene of possible shooting during early morning hours
Jerry Walker, DOB: 7/8/1986, is facing two counts of first-degree rape.
Shreveport man arrested in Dallas for allegedly raping juveniles

Latest News

The Marshall Pet Adoption Center has already raised over $10,000 through the Wall of Love...
Thousands raised for Marshall Pet Adoption Center thanks to mural campaign
Curtis Carnley Sr., 54
Woman found dead in home; husband arrested
Workers delivered a new mobile home, the product of a three-month effort by the Shreveport...
Workers deliver widower’s new home
Texarkana is rebounding from a ransomware attack that crippled some municipal computers on both...
Texarkana rebounding from ransomware attack that crippled municipal computers