More heat Friday followed by shower chances this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the week we are tracking yet another hot and humid day ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will again be in the 90s with elevated humidity with perhaps an isolated shower. As we go through the weekend we should see a few more hit and miss showers and storms compared to the past few days. But our best chance of rain right now looks to be on Monday when we could see some widespread showers and storms thanks to a stalled out front to our north. But as we go through the week the rain chances will come down slowly as the front will weaken. But due to the possible wet weather our temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs around the 90 degree mark.

We will see some showers develop during the afternoon hours due to the muggy and unstable air. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning get ready for another hot one across the region. Temperatures are again in the mid and upper 70s this morning, and you can feel the humidity the second walk out the door. Temperatures this afternoon will again be in the low to mid 90s with ‘feels-like’ temperatures that will surge past the 100 degree mark. Like Thursday, there is some potential of an isolated shower or storm across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex.

As we go through your weekend forecast we are tracking generally more of the same just with a few more possible showers. Both Saturday and Sunday will start off dry, but then we will see some afternoon wet weather begin to pop up throughout the ArkLaTex. Thanks to the showers being somewhat more widespread, our high temperatures should be slightly cooler over the weekend, but don’t expect much of any drop in the humidity.

Looking ahead to next week we are tracking chances of wet weather for the ArkLaTex. This will be mainly due to a stalling front near the region and moist unstable air flowing northward into the ArkLaTex. The rain looks most likely and widespread on Monday with showers possible through Wednesday. No one day is looking like a washout with hit and miss showers being the weather story. It is possible though that the front may weaken quickly along with not penetrating as far south as earlier expected and this may limit our rain chances after Monday. Nonetheless, the mugginess will remain high across the region with high temperatures right around the 90 degree mark.

In the meantime, get ready for another toasty Friday! Have a great weekend!

