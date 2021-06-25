Many Caddo Parish students in summer school due to lingering effects of pandemic

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Public Schools is seeing an uptick in summer school attendance this year.

Some students are a bit behind due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, teachers are having to accommodate. One way they’re doing that is through a program called Accelerate Caddo.

Watch KSLA News 12 tonight to find out how schools are adjusting.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.